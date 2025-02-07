The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.54 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.15). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.12), with a volume of 163,775 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The Rank Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £430.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

