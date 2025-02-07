Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.36 and traded as low as $16.28. Investec Group shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 1 shares.

Investec Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

