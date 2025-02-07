Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.02 and traded as low as C$13.38. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 544,246 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

