526 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $473.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.33 and a 1 year high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.