526 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on WSO
Watsco Price Performance
Shares of Watsco stock opened at $473.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.33 and a 1 year high of $571.41.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
