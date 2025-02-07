DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

