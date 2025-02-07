Caprock Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 62,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 312.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 139,631 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,464. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,977.60. This represents a 15.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $2,389,880 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CXW opened at $18.70 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

