Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,239 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

