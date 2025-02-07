Caprock Group LLC Invests $304,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 47.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $657.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $636.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of -747.69 and a beta of 0.58. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $349.86 and a twelve month high of $678.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $717.00 price target (up from $670.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W downgraded argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.