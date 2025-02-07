Caprock Group LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,614 shares of company stock worth $47,868,005 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $353.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.63.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.08.

Read Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.