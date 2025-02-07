DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $228.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $235.30.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

