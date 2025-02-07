POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in POSCO by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.