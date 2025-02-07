BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BlueLinx by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BXC stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BXC

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.