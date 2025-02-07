DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,751 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 69,091 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 6.0 %

BATS:ITA opened at $156.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

