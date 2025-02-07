DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,371,286.44. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total value of $64,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,143.82. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,894. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.9 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $328.05 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.03 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.14 and a 200-day moving average of $359.71.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.