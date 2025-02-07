Caprock Group LLC Invests $240,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -255.17%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

