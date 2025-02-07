DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 229 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $133.85.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

