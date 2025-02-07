Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Trimmed by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,539 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2 %

ODFL stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

