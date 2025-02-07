15,524 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 49.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. This trade represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,904.95. This trade represents a 34.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
