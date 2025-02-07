6,277 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 93.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.74.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Toast had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,579.44. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,099. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.