SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,947 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.91%.

In related news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,132.13. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

