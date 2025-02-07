Caprock Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Hologic by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after purchasing an additional 306,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after purchasing an additional 238,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.45 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

