Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 47.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 187,993 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC increased its stake in Sprott by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprott by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 11.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 99,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

