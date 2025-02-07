6,804 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 300.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,199,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 899,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after buying an additional 232,631 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 609,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $572,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

