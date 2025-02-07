Perpetual Ltd Sells 19,166 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 781,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $151,043,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 468,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

