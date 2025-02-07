Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.