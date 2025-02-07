LifePlan Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

