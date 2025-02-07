Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.08. 810,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,839,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 52,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 154,822 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

