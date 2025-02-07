Robert W. Baird Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

PYPL stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 41,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,537,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

