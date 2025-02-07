Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

