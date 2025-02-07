Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 169,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.03. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,212 shares of company stock valued at $625,666,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

