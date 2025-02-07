NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,591.20. The trade was a 30.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,270.16. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:NWE opened at $53.54 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

