BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,273 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $276.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $276.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

