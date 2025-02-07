KBC Group NV Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Five9 were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $41.97 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.82 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $139,611.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,872.60. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $171,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,983.30. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

