Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $148,945.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,251.83. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 395,813 shares of company stock worth $3,041,724. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

