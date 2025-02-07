Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 24,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Marest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $276.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $172.62 and a one year high of $276.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

