New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $276.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day moving average of $229.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $276.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $779.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

