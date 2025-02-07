KBC Group NV Acquires 496 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 4.3 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.