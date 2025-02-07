KBC Group NV Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

