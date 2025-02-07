KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,155,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,160,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 465,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 393,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MIR stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.