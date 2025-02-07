KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $61,046,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVA opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

