FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ResMed Issued By William Blair

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $9.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

ResMed stock opened at $237.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average of $237.19. ResMed has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,749.63. This trade represents a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,094 shares of company stock worth $2,704,941. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in ResMed by 726.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 249,454 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ResMed by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 215,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

