KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $112.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

