Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 469,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

