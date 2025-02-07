KBC Group NV Has $152,000 Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Envista were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envista by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NVST opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

