KBC Group NV Has $150,000 Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $2,886,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,556.80. This trade represents a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 147,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $5,425,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,441.54. This represents a 51.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,495 shares of company stock worth $11,153,810. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

