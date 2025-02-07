What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for PLX FY2025 Earnings?

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PLX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.75. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 673.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.