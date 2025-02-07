KBC Group NV Has $153,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

WSFS opened at $59.33 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

