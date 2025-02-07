Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WFG FY2025 Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.08. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WFG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.22. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $102.40.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

