KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $19,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2,259,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11,259.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WD opened at $95.75 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

