Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $442,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 184.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $161.06 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.58.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

